© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science and Technology

Most Central Coast counties to drop indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published February 9, 2022 at 3:08 PM PST
N95 masks are used both as dust masks and as medical equipment.
N95 masks are used both as dust masks and as medical equipment.

Central Coast counties are dropping their indoor mask mandates — except for Santa Barbara County, which is still undecided.

The move comes after state public health officials announced that the statewide masking requirement would expire on Wednesday, February 15. Counties are still allowed to have their own mandates, but many are choosing to follow the state.

Masking indoors is still required for people who are not vaccinated, as well as everyone in K-12 schools, public transportation, health care facilities and congregate settings.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced today that the county’s mandate would expire next week along with the state’s.

SLO County put the mandate into place last September due to the Delta variant, and kept it through the surge of cases brought on by the Omicron variant.

County officials say cases are dropping and hospitalizations are stable. However, the county reported 10 additional deaths between last Friday and Tuesday.

Borenstein said in a statement, “Now that SLO County has weathered the worst of this Omicron surge, we can lift this requirement and look to our community to wear a mask when it’s most important to do so: in crowded indoor spaces, if you are at higher risk or close to others who are, if you feel unwell, or if you are in any of the settings still covered by state requirements.”

Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties also announced this week they will follow the state’s lead.

Santa Barbara County, however, is still undecided. The county’s public health department said on Tuesday it’s still weighing ending its own mandate, which is scheduled to end March 3.

Tags

Health, Science and Technology mask mandate
Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
Related Content
Load More