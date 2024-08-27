Blood donation company asks people to donate during National Preparedness Month

In an effort to highlight National Preparedness Month in September, a blood donation company is asking people on the Central Coast to give blood.

National Preparedness Month is meant to encourage people to prepare for emergencies in their local neighborhoods. It’s sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

Kevin Adler is with blood donation company, Vitalant. He said donating blood can help ensure the country has a strong blood supply, even during emergencies.

“If there is not enough blood on the shelves during an emergency, you know doctors and hospitals would have to make unfortunate decisions,” Adler said.

Vitalant accepts all blood types, but the most needed one is O-negative, also known as the “universal donor.” Adler said that’s what doctors use when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

The company will host a series of blood drives across San Luis Obispo County next month.

“There's always a need. Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood,” Adler said.

The first National Preparedness Month drive is Sunday at the Home Depot in Atascadero.

Upcoming Vitalant blood drives in San Luis Obispo County:

Sunday, September 1 – Atascadero, Home Depot, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wednesday, September 4 – Morro Bay Community Center, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, September 5 – Paso Robles, 900 Park Street, 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Tuesday, September 10 – Cambria, Sea Chest Restaurant, 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday, September 11 – San Miguel Fire Department, 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Friday, September 13 – San Luis Obispo Costco, 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Friday, September 20 – Nipomo, 553 West Tefft Street, 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Monday, September 23 – Paso Robles Walmart, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Tuesday, September 24 – Oceano Elks Lodge, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

People can also donate blood at the San Luis Obispo donation center on Broad Street.