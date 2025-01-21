Battling wildfires poses long term health risks for firefighters

Firefighters from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties have been helping battle massive wildfires in Los Angeles this month, but the job can take a toll. Firefighters can face higher rates of physical and mental health issues.

Firefighters are regularly exposed to toxic smoke and chemicals. This can put them at higher risk for certain cancers, including prostate and testicular, according to the National Cancer Institute . They also face increased risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

To address these issues, the University of California has awarded nearly $6 million in state funding to research reducing cancer risks among firefighters, with grants going to eight research teams.

Firefighters also face significant mental health challenges . A 2016 study in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology found about 20% develop PTSD during their careers—a rate similar to military combat veterans.