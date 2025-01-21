© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Battling wildfires poses long term health risks for firefighters

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:32 PM PST
The County updates its Hazard Mitigation Plan every 5 years.
County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services
The County updates its Hazard Mitigation Plan every 5 years.

Firefighters from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties have been helping battle massive wildfires in Los Angeles this month, but the job can take a toll. Firefighters can face higher rates of physical and mental health issues.

Firefighters are regularly exposed to toxic smoke and chemicals. This can put them at higher risk for certain cancers, including prostate and testicular, according to the National Cancer Institute. They also face increased risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

To address these issues, the University of California has awarded nearly $6 million in state funding to research reducing cancer risks among firefighters, with grants going to eight research teams.

Firefighters also face significant mental health challenges. A 2016 study in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology found about 20% develop PTSD during their careers—a rate similar to military combat veterans.

California offers behavioral health resources for firefighters at firescope.caloes.ca.gov.
Tags
Health, Science and Technology firefightersmental healthphysical healthSanta Barbara County FireSan Luis Obispo City Fire Departmentcancer
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content