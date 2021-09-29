The Reluctant Therapist: Keeping pregnancy termination a secret can be harmful to mental health
Everyone has secrets, and many of us are harmed by the effects of keeping them, especially surrounding our most personal decisions, like the termination of a pregnancy. Often our best way out of the negative emotions surrounding holding on to these secrets is to share them. In this powerful hour, hear Elizabeth Barrett, The Reluctant Therapist, share her story and hear from others who have made this life altering choice.