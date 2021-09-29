© 2021 KCBX
The Reluctant Therapist: Keeping pregnancy termination a secret can be harmful to mental health

KCBX | By Elizabeth Barrett
Published September 29, 2021 at 2:15 PM PDT

 

  Everyone has secrets, and many of us are harmed by the effects of keeping them, especially surrounding our most personal decisions, like the termination of a pregnancy. Often our best way out of the negative emotions surrounding holding on to these secrets is to share them. In this powerful hour, hear Elizabeth Barrett, The Reluctant Therapist, share her story and hear from others who have made this life altering choice.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eaves dropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
