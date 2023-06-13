SLO County restricts visitors at safe parking site due to unwanted visitors using drugs onsite

San Luis Obispo County is no longer allowing visitors to a local safe parking site called Oklahoma Village. They made the change after reports of open drug use there.

Oklahoma Village, also known as the Kansas Avenue Safe Parking Site, is a parking lot in San Luis Obispo where people can sleep in their vehicles. About 65 to 75 unhoused people live there, according to the County.

Starting this month, no visitors are allowed to enter the site.

SLO County Homeless Services Division Manager Joe Dzvonik said this decision is in response to residents’ complaints about unwanted visitors causing disruptions.

“They were participating in and bringing in drugs and using drugs on site, oftentimes in some of the empty trailers,” Dzvonik said.

Dzvonik said there have also been recent reports of drug overdoses happening at the site.

He said the County banned all visitors to ensure residents’ safety– but they’ll still allow residents to make arrangements for necessary visitors.

“We decided that the visitation policy is just going to start off with no visitors,” Dzvonik said, “Then we will work through the list of the elderly and the disabled folks, who are participants out there, and find out by name who they need to come out to help them get through their daily life.”

Dzvonik said he understands that not all Oklahoma Village residents are happy about the new rule.

“I understand any of the frustrations that some of the participants at the parking operation have for the new visitor policy,” Dzvonik said. “We are working with them to address their concerns, with as much compassion as we can, to make sure that policy doesn't disrupt their lives in any negative way.”

But Dzvonik said this parking site was always meant to be a temporary place for people to stay, as the County plans to phase out its Safe Parking Program.

He said service providers are already meeting with residents to help them move to different locations.

“We should see the number of participants decreasing over time until eventually we will get to a closure,” Dzvonik said.

Dzvonik said he doesn’t know how long this process will take, and there isn’t a set timeline for when the site will close.

