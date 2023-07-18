KCBX Two-Way: Are "natural disasters" really natural?

Climate change is intensifying disasters like wildfires, storms and extreme drought all over the world — including here on the Central Coast. There’s a growing call to stop using the term “natural disaster” for these types of events, as some argue they’re influenced by human factors like climate change, lack of infrastructure and political instability.

KCBX's Benjamin Purper spoke with Jeremy Jacobs from ShelterBox, a Santa Barbara-based humanitarian nonprofit arguing for using different language than "natural disaster."