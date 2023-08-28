City officials give updates on SLO in Motion projects

San Luis Obispo City officials shared important updates about the ongoing SLO in Motion projects. They’re a series of infrastructure projects to improve the streets for everyone– cyclists, pedestrians and drivers.

Brian Nelson, the Deputy Director of Public Works, said ongoing construction in the Orcutt area, in the southeast of town, will continue on Orcutt Road from Johnson Avenue to Laurel Lane.

This is to improve curb ramp accessibility for people with mobility disabilities.

“The public can expect to see lane closures as the contractor is working on parts of the road at a time,” Nelson said. “So the intent is to keep two-way traffic open and not close the road.”

Traffic control measures are in place.

In the coming weeks, there will also be construction downtown– on California boulevard between Palm and Mill streets. This is to make flood protection upgrades to sewer and storm drains in response to the heavy storms earlier this year.

Nelson said a core part of the SLO in Motion projects, the North Chorro Neighborhood Greenway, is also making progress. This includes new bike lanes that are expected to be complete by mid-fall.

“What these projects are intended to do is create safer pathways for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” Nelson said.

People should expect delays in construction zones, especially during peak hours.

“Keep out for signage,” Nelson said. “Avoid the area if possible, but the traffic control is set up to minimize impacts to the public.”

Looking ahead, Nelson said construction for a neighborhood park on North Broad Street is scheduled to start next month. It should open by the middle of next year.

While there’s still a lot of work to be done for the SLO in Motion projects, certain parts are already finished. At the intersection of Monterey and Santa Rosa streets downtown, a high-visibility signal and curb ramps have been installed.

Nelson said the $15 million project will bring long-lasting improvements to the city.

“This is the largest investment in road maintenance and bikeway infrastructure that the city has ever engaged upon,” Nelson said. “So it's a significant improvement, and the community will certainly see the benefits.”