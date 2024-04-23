Temporary housing opens in Santa Barabara to help combat homelessness

A new housing project in South Santa Barbara County opened earlier this month, and the 80-unit building is for individuals experiencing homelessness.

It’s called the La Posada Village, and unhoused individuals living in nearby encampments along Highway 101 will be moving in soon.

Jack Lorenz is with DignityMoves, a non-profit builder that partnered with the county and the Good Samaritan Shelter. He said people living in the village agree to work with case managers to create an exit plan and find another home within six to 12 months. Interim or temporary housing, he said, is integral to getting people off the streets.

“Because the longer they're on the street, the more, the greater the risk, the greater damage, the longer it's going to take to get them back on the road to recovery,” Lorenz said.

The Good Samaritan Shelter will work as the service provider and operator of the village.

It will provide security, meals, intensive case management and transportation.

Mental health, including substance abuse, services will also be provided.