© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Safe Parking Site in San Luis Obispo County officially closes

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:58 PM PDT
The entrance of the Oklahoma Avenue Safe Parking Village.
Sarina Grossi
The entrance of the Oklahoma Avenue Safe Parking Village.

The last safe parking site in San Luis Obispo is set to officially close.

A district court terminated a temporary restraining order keeping the Oklahoma Safe Parking Village open last week.

This follows the San Luis Obispo Homeless Union filing a lawsuit against SLO County and Community Action Partnership San Luis Obispo, earlier this year.

Anthony Prince is an attorney for the union. He said the union will continue focusing on the lawsuit despite the court’s ruling.

“We're disappointed but we're not easily deterred,” Prince said. “This is a tough group of people out there.”

According to court documents, the union was unable to prove that the county was putting the site’s residents in danger by closing the lot. It also said that keeping the site open retracts from other county homelessness services.

The county plans to end all services at the site but will work with residents and offer storage for their property for up to 90 days. The county said they have no intentions to arrest any individuals at the site.

SLO County agreed to let the site's residents live on the lot for another week. It's to give the residents a chance to find alternate housing.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development safe parkinghomelessnessSan Luis Obispo County
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
Related Content
Load More