Safe Parking Site in San Luis Obispo County officially closes

The last safe parking site in San Luis Obispo is set to officially close.

A district court terminated a temporary restraining order keeping the Oklahoma Safe Parking Village open last week.

This follows the San Luis Obispo Homeless Union filing a lawsuit against SLO County and Community Action Partnership San Luis Obispo, earlier this year.

Anthony Prince is an attorney for the union. He said the union will continue focusing on the lawsuit despite the court’s ruling.

“We're disappointed but we're not easily deterred,” Prince said. “This is a tough group of people out there.”

According to court documents, the union was unable to prove that the county was putting the site’s residents in danger by closing the lot. It also said that keeping the site open retracts from other county homelessness services.

The county plans to end all services at the site but will work with residents and offer storage for their property for up to 90 days. The county said they have no intentions to arrest any individuals at the site.

SLO County agreed to let the site's residents live on the lot for another week. It's to give the residents a chance to find alternate housing.