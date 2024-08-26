Berms of dirt issued alongside narrow SLO road to prevent camping and trash

People driving on Turri road in San Luis Obispo can expect to see three feet tall berms of dirt alongside the roadway. It's to stop people from camping on the side of the road.

The roadway connects Los Osos Valley Road to Morro Bay State Park, and is considered a popular location for unhoused people to set up camp.

San Luis Obispo County spokesperson, Shelly Cone said the project has been a long time coming.

“There had been an increase in illegal dumping of trash and illegal camping there, so it became a priority to do something that would deter that behavior,” Cone said.

The project is a collaboration between the county and California State Parks.

Cone said the total cost of the project was about $20,000.