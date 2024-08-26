© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Berms of dirt issued alongside narrow SLO road to prevent camping and trash

KCBX | By Yalina Harris
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:08 PM PDT
SLO County issued berms alongside parts of Turri Road. Its to prevent camping in the area.
Gabriela Fernandez
People driving on Turri road in San Luis Obispo can expect to see three feet tall berms of dirt alongside the roadway. It's to stop people from camping on the side of the road.

The roadway connects Los Osos Valley Road to Morro Bay State Park, and is considered a popular location for unhoused people to set up camp.

San Luis Obispo County spokesperson, Shelly Cone said the project has been a long time coming.

“There had been an increase in illegal dumping of trash and illegal camping there, so it became a priority to do something that would deter that behavior,” Cone said.

The project is a collaboration between the county and California State Parks.

Cone said the total cost of the project was about $20,000.
Infrastructure, Housing and Development SLORoad maintenanceSLO Public Works
Yalina Harris
Yalina Harris began freelancing for KCBX during the summer of 2024. She's currently working towards earning her Journalism degree at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Yalina was previously managing editor for the Cuesta student paper. In her free time she enjoys hiking, reading, and hanging out at the beach.
See stories by Yalina Harris
