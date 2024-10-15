Historic SLO building re-opens after renovations, will continue to provide affordable housing

A more than century-old building in downtown San Luis Obispo has finished renovations and will continue to be a much-needed source of affordable housing, but in a more livable way.

In the 1920’s the Anderson Hotel was a stop for celebrities on their way to Hearst Castle. But with its glory days behind it, the hotel was refurbished in the 1970s to provide housing for elderly and disabled people.

Scott Collins is Executive Director of The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo County, the group that bought the building last year.

“There was a move by the owners to sell it to a private interest for redevelopment as a luxury hotel. And you know, HASLO kind of stepped in alongside our partners at the city, the county, and the state and the feds to see what we could do about that, to preserve the building and the affordable housing,” Collins said.

The more than $50 million renovation included sprucing up units with new floors, appliances and other improvements. Collins said they also upgraded water and sewer systems, in the hope the building will last another 100 years.

Out of 66 units, 40 are reserved for unhoused people. Collins said tenants must earn $25,000 or less, and pay no more than 30 percent of their income for rent.

“If they make $100 a month, they're only paying $30 a month in rent. So that'll be true for all 66 units, regardless of their income levels,” Collins said.

More than a dozen previous tenants moved back in this past week.

