© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grover Beach project unleashes tar-like smell on major street

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published January 9, 2025 at 3:49 PM PST
Sign welcoming visitors to the city of Grover Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, California.
Photo by Wikimedia user ECTran71.
Sign welcoming visitors to the city of Grover Beach, in San Luis Obispo County, California.

The removal of contaminated soil at a construction site in Grover Beach that has unleashed a tar-like odor is expected to finish on Friday.

Megan Martin, Grover Beach’s Community Development Director said state inspectors have determined that the odor is not harmful, but it has spurred complaints from residents.

“This is not considered hazardous waste and it's not currently listed as a local hazardous site as defined by the department of toxic substances control, and all of the contaminated soils that were identified will be disposed of at an approved waste facility.”

She said some oil and gas contamination was expected, considering the site was a former ATV business. Nearly two-dozen new condos will be built on the site, along with retail space.

“During the initial stages of grading and excavation the contractors encountered presence of impacted soil at the site and a lot of neighboring businesses and residences were concerned. But it's important to note that this was all anticipated.”

Martin said the cleanup involves removing up to 1,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil, which will be taken to the Cold Canyon Landfill by Friday. The city cannot give a definitive answer as to when the smell will go away.
Infrastructure, Housing and Development
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano
Related Content