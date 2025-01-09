Grover Beach project unleashes tar-like smell on major street

The removal of contaminated soil at a construction site in Grover Beach that has unleashed a tar-like odor is expected to finish on Friday.

Megan Martin, Grover Beach’s Community Development Director said state inspectors have determined that the odor is not harmful, but it has spurred complaints from residents.

“This is not considered hazardous waste and it's not currently listed as a local hazardous site as defined by the department of toxic substances control, and all of the contaminated soils that were identified will be disposed of at an approved waste facility.”

She said some oil and gas contamination was expected, considering the site was a former ATV business. Nearly two-dozen new condos will be built on the site, along with retail space.

“During the initial stages of grading and excavation the contractors encountered presence of impacted soil at the site and a lot of neighboring businesses and residences were concerned. But it's important to note that this was all anticipated.”

Martin said the cleanup involves removing up to 1,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil, which will be taken to the Cold Canyon Landfill by Friday. The city cannot give a definitive answer as to when the smell will go away.