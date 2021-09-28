© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Issues & Ideas: a multi-city suicide prevention summit and a student start-up

KCBX | By Carol Tangeman
Published September 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM PDT
_DSF1844700x5222_0.jpg
T-MHA.com
/

On this week’s episode of “Beyond the Furrows”, KCBX's Francisco Martinez introduces you to a farmworker who has spent much of her life giving back- to her kids, and to her community. In our new feature “Agenda Breakdown” Kim Bisheff explains the process used when a city’s mayor steps down. Also, from student reporters at UC Santa Barbara, you’ll learn about ways to coexist with the wildlife which is increasingly showing up in urban areas. In the “Nonprofit Story”, Jill Bolster-White of Transitions Mental Health Association talks about helping others with mental health struggles. And finally, on “Working Lunch” you’ll meet Walt Lafky, co-founder of the successful Cal Poly student start-up Harvestly.

Issues & Ideas
Francisco Martinez
Francisco Martinez joined KCBX in January 2021 as a substitute announcer for on-air programming. You can hear him host regularly during KCBX midday programs, and also occasionally on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Francisco also hosts the alternative music show Citizen Sound each Sunday night at 11:00 on KCBX. In addition, Francisco contributes reporting to KCBX News. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in June 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in journalism and a minor in history.
See stories by Francisco Martinez