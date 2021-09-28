Issues & Ideas: a multi-city suicide prevention summit and a student start-up

On this week’s episode of “Beyond the Furrows”, KCBX's Francisco Martinez introduces you to a farmworker who has spent much of her life giving back- to her kids, and to her community. In our new feature “Agenda Breakdown” Kim Bisheff explains the process used when a city’s mayor steps down. Also, from student reporters at UC Santa Barbara, you’ll learn about ways to coexist with the wildlife which is increasingly showing up in urban areas. In the “Nonprofit Story”, Jill Bolster-White of Transitions Mental Health Association talks about helping others with mental health struggles. And finally, on “Working Lunch” you’ll meet Walt Lafky, co-founder of the successful Cal Poly student start-up Harvestly.