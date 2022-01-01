Job Description: Development Associate

Description:

KCBX Central Coast Public Radio, in San Luis Obispo, California, seeks a dynamic individual for our part-time Development Associate (DA) position.

KCBX is a community-licensed non-commercial radio station operated by a professional staff and community volunteers. Located in San Luis Obispo, KCBX broadcasts in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and the southern portion of Monterey Counties, with a cumulative listenership of 43,000.

The DA reports to and supports the Development Director. The DA assists with the station's fundraising and outreach activities, and working with staff, volunteers, and interns to meet membership and fundraising goals.

This position requires the candidate to have flexible hours, Monday through Friday, 9-5, with occasional evening and weekend commitments.

Responsibilities:



Assists in coordinating the station’s fund drives through direct mail, e-mail, personal solicitations, and on-air pledge drive pitches.

Assists in the maintenance of a donor database, online giving site, gift processing and acknowledgment, and pledge fulfillment.

Develops marketing materials for print, online, radio, and mobile sites.

Uses social media to promote awareness surrounding fundraising efforts, build relationships with followers, and maintain and strengthen a positive company reputation in the community.

Assists in researching, writing, and editing accurate, well-communicated solicitations and other development-related communications.

Assists in planning and coordinating station events related to awareness-building and fundraising.

Represents KCBX at community events.

Cultivates volunteers to assist with fundraising and other activities.

Works cooperatively and collaboratively with other employees in the spirit of teamwork and collegiality and communicates fundraising initiatives and needs with all KCBX staff.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will have a combination of education and experience equivalent to completion of a 4-year college degree program in a related field and no less than 2 years related experience in non-profit fundraising or development, preferably in a public media organization. The candidate's experience should include such disciplines as direct mail, major gifts, donor cultivation, planned giving, special events, public speaking, public relations, and marketing.

This position requires a self-starter with strong writing and oral communication skills, as well as exceptional organizational skills in coordinating and developing multiple programs and activities with and for staff, donors, and volunteers. The ideal candidate will demonstrate an understanding of and a commitment to the core values of public radio. Proficiencies in database functions, Excel, Word, mail merges, social media, and web and e-mail communications are required as well as the ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from station donors and volunteers, the general public, vendors and industry colleagues.

In regard to Covid-19, KCBX follows all applicable laws and regulations. KCBX currently requires all employees to be fully vaccinated, including booster shots, before working inside our Vachell Lane offices.

To Apply: Email your resume, letter of interest, and salary requirements to: interact@kcbx.org

Deadline: Open until filled.

KCBX is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer