Job Description: Marketing Coordinator (Part-Time)

Description:



KCBX Central Coast Public Radio, in San Luis Obispo, California, seeks a dynamic individual for our part-time Marketing Coordinator position. KCBX is a community-licensed non-commercial radio station operated by a professional staff and community volunteers. Located in San Luis Obispo, KCBX broadcasts in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and the southern portion of Monterey Counties, with a cumulative listenership of 43,000.



The Marketing Coordinator reports to and supports the Development Director and assists with the station's events and outreach activities, including the management of marketing campaigns, with the goal of increasing public awareness and donor income. Flexible hours, Monday through Friday, 9-5 with occasional evening and weekend commitments.



Responsibilities:



Job Requirements



Manage social media channels for KCBX and Live Oak Music Festival.



Prepare promotional materials for print and online for KCBX and Live Oak Music Festival.



Manage email communications with KCBX donors and Live Oak Music Festival followers using bulk email services.



Coordinate station events promoting KCBX to current and future public radio listeners.



Work with the Development Director to increase overall membership through awareness campaigns and by communicating organizational needs.



Compile website and other analytical data to identify opportunities and effectiveness.



Requirements:



The successful candidate should have a combination of education and experience equivalent to completion of a 4-year college degree program in a related field and no less than 2 years related experience.



Knowledge of traditional and digital marketing, content marketing, and social media marketing, preferably for public media or other nonprofit organizations.



Experience should include such disciplines as direct mail, email campaigns, special events, and public relations.



Position requires a self-starter with strong written and oral communication skills, as well as exceptional organizational skills in coordinating and developing multiple activities simultaneously.



Demonstrate an understanding of, and a commitment to, the core values of public radio.



Proficiencies: Excel, Word, mail merges, social media, web and e-mail communications. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign or equivalent digital design software.



To Apply:



Email your resume, letter of interest, and salary requirements to: jobs@kcbx.org



Deadline: Open until filled.



KCBX is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

