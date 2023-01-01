KCBX Development Coordinator (Part-time)

Description:

KCBX Central Coast Public Radio, in San Luis Obispo, California, seeks a dynamic individual for our part-time Development Coordinator position. KCBX is a community-licensed non-commercial radio station operated by a professional staff and community volunteers. Located in San Luis Obispo, KCBX broadcasts in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and the southern portion of Monterey Counties and online at kcbx.org.

The Development Coordinator supports the Development Director with fundraising initiatives and community outreach activities and plays a vital role in building and growing KCBX’s sustaining donor program (monthly donors). The coordinator will assist with daily Development operations, on-air fund drives, donor communications, and the planning and staffing of outreach events.

20 hours/week (M-F), with occasional evening and weekend commitments. Set hourly rate: $25.

In support of the Development Director, responsibilities include:

· Planning, staffing and communications for on-air pledge drives, including volunteer scheduling, donor stewardship and reporting.

· Writing and editing printed and digital donor solicitations.

· Project management of print and mailing projects.

· Plan, coordinate, and staff donor and station community outreach activities.

· Develop and implement social media strategies.

· Build and oversee volunteer program for fund drives and station events.

· Assist in the maintenance of donor database, online giving site, gift processing and acknowledgment, and pledge fulfillment.

Preferred Qualifications:

· The successful candidate should have a combination of education and experience equivalent to completion of a 4-year college degree program in a related field and 2 or more years related experience.

· Experience in non-profit fundraising, donor stewardship, direct mail, digital and social media marketing, public relations, and event planning.

· Position requires strong written and oral communication skills, as well as exceptional organizational skills.

· Demonstrate an understanding of, and a commitment to, the core values of public radio.

· Proficiencies: CRM databases, Excel, Word (mail merges), email marketing tools, and design software (Canva or Adobe Creative Suite).



To Apply:

Email your resume, letter of interest, and salary requirements to: jobs@kcbx.org

Deadline: Open until filled.

KCBX is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

