KCBX News Update: Paso vaccination site moves to train station, crews make repairs to Highway 101

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published November 2, 2021 at 1:22 PM PDT
The Paso Robles Train Station now serves as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

Paso Train Station now a COVID-19 vaccination and testing site

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is relocating its Paso Robles COVID-19 vaccination site from the Paso Robles Public Health clinic to the Paso Robles Train Station starting tomorrow.

The train station has been operating as a test site and will continue to do so, but now will also accommodate vaccines.

According to SLO County Public Health, the station has enough indoor space to observe recently vaccinated people during the winter weather season.

Vaccine times:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 

8:15am – 11:15am, 1:15 – 4:15pm 

Friday: 1:15pm – 4:15pm 

Saturday: 8:15am – 11:15am, 1:15 – 4:15pm 

Testing times:

Monday-Friday:

7am – 7pm (meal breaks 11am – 12pm, 4 – 5pm)

Mike Eliason/Twitter

Crews make repairs to Highway 101 after Alisal Fire

There will be some roadwork on Highway 101 until April 2022.

In the aftermath of the Alisal Fire, there is a project to clean and repair damaged culverts and drainage channels, clear burned vegetation and make other repairs along Highway 101 near Gaviota north of Gaviota State Park to El Capitan State Beach.

The project will continue intermittently through April 2022 with short-term lane reduction in both directions of the highway.

According to CalTrans, delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

Judge strikes down part of law limited vaccination site protests

A federal judge has struck down part of a California law that limits protests at vaccination sites.

California lawmakers recently passed legislation that establishes a buffer zone around vaccine locations and people entering them.

But an anti-abortion group filed a lawsuit, since abortion clinics provide certain STD vaccines.

The judge took issue with the law’s definition of “harassment," which includes activities like passing out leaflets and displaying signs.

A temporary restraining order allows protesters to carry out those activities, but still prevents them from obstructing and intimidating people entering vaccination sites.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
