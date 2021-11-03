Pismo Beach ordinance to regulate massage businesses, fight human trafficking stirs debate

A Pismo Beach ordinance to regulate massage establishments with the goal of cutting down on human trafficking and illegal services was delayed in enforcement due to the pandemic, but now that the city is looking to enforce it, some massage therapists are upset by what they see as over-regulation.

Mayor Ed Waage said the purpose of the 2019 ordinance was to make sure massage establishments were operating safely and legally.

“We were very concerned about human trafficking," Mayor Waage said. "And we wanted to make sure none of our businesses in our city are involved in that.”

The ordinance, in part, requires all massage business owners to obtain a specific business license by submitting a background check and fingerprints to the police department.

Establishments would also be subject to compliance checks and would need to keep record logs of their clients.

Police Chief Jeff Smith spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying it helps dismantle criminal activity.

“Cities that don’t have this regulation often have businesses that open up that have people working for them that have never been to a school, never been certified," Smith said. "And often we see illegal activity conducted in those businesses.”

But some massage therapists, like Eve Castro, said the regulations are too much to ask of business owners. She’s also offended that massage businesses are being associated in a conversation about illicit massages.

“I’m just really upset about the verbiage that was listed about ‘the transparent clothing’ and ‘not touching genitals.’ I mean, this language is presenting an unprofessional and illegal image of massage therapy,” Castro said.

While the city council voted 4-1 in favor of beginning enforcement of the ordinance, a second reading of the ordinance where any changes could be made is scheduled for December 7.

The city council is encouraging massage therapists to reach out to council members to voice any concerns they may have about the ordinance prior to that second reading.

You can read the full ordinance here.

