KCBX News Update: Prescribed burn on Diablo Canyon property, and CA Redistricting Commission releases draft maps ahead of schedule

SLO County Air Pollution Control District announces prescribed burn

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District announced today a prescribed burn on Diablo Canyon property near Point San Luis Lighthouse in Avila Beach tomorrow, Nov. 12.

The control district said the burn is consistent with the governor’s priority to reduce potential fire hazards in SLO County. The burn will consist of about 230 acres of grasslands and is used to reduce future fire hazards in this area.

Potential visible smoke may be seen by surrounding communities of SLO County.

The Air Pollution Control District advised children, the elderly, and those that already have a respiratory condition to use caution if they smell smoke.

CA Redistricting Commission releases draft maps ahead of deadline

The 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission has released draft maps for the state’s Congressional, Senate, Assembly and Board of Equalization districts ahead of the California Supreme Court mandated Nov. 15 deadline.

Public comment will be taken for at least 14 days from the date of public display of the first preliminary statewide maps, according to the commission.

Following 2020’s census, California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history.

The federal government publishes updated census information every 10 years, meaning California must redraw the boundaries of its electoral districts so that the state’s population is evenly allocated among new districts.

The California Independent Redistricting Commission was created in 2008 after the passage of the Voters First Act to draw new State Senate, Assembly and Board of Equalization district lines.

Then in 2010, the Voters First Act for Congress gave the Commission the responsibility of drawing new Congressional districts every 10 years.

The draft maps are available at wedrawthelinesca.org.