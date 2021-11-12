Thanksgiving for Paso Robles returns to traditional sit-down; Pismo Beach brings back modified version this year

The holiday season is coming up, and it’ll be the second year people will be celebrating Thanksgiving amid a pandemic.

In 2020, due to COVID restrictions, the annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles event only provided take-out and delivery meals.

But this year, Jennifer Knoll with Thanksgiving for Paso Robles, said with pandemic restrictions easing, they are bringing back the traditional sit-down meal.

“It’s literally like you are going to a fancy restaurant," Knoll said. "You have a designated server that takes care of you, they take your order. So it’s pretty special.”

Knoll said given the challenging circumstances from the past two years, they plan on preparing more meals than usual.

For those who cannot attend in person, or may not feel comfortable, Knoll says there will be other options to enjoy the meal.

“ We will also have the other component, which is a to-go component so you can pick up food," Knoll said. "One of the most special things is that we also deliver meals to those homebound.”

The annual north county event will be held on thanksgiving day from noon to 2 pm at Centennial Park Activity Center.

And in south county, last year the annual Thanksgiving in Pismo Beach was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year, president of the annual event, Chris Siglin, said they are bringing it back for the 38th year—but they will not be holding the traditional sit down at the Veterans Hall.

“This year, with things being a little looser with restrictions, we thought the next best thing than having an actual sit-down dinner, is a drive-through take-out," Siglin said.

People can also drive up and pick up a traditional meal on Wednesday, November 24 at the Pismo Beach Veterans Hall from 1 to 6 p.m.

Siglin encourages everyone from the Five Cities area to take the advantage of the tradition.

“It’s for everybody, any age, shape form whatever!" Siglin said. "We are going to serve the community, and this is what we are here for.”

Other SLO County free Thanksgiving meals:

Thursday, in Cambria from 1:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Building on Main Street.

In Grover Beach, the South County People’s Kitchen Thanksgiving meal is happening from noon to 1 p.m. at the Shouts of Grace Church on W. Grand Avenue.

In Morro Bay, the Morro Bay Peace Officers' Association and the Rotary Club of Morro Bay is offering a Thanksgiving dinner to-go from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Morro Bay Community Center.

