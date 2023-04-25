© 2023 KCBX
Highway 154 closed this week for CalTrans repairs

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper,
Gabriela Fernandez
Published April 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT

Drivers in Santa Barbara County won’t be able to take State Route 154 in the overnight hours this week.

CalTrans has a project underway to retrofit bridges at the La Colina and Primavera undercrossings in Santa Barbara. They’ll be doing deck overlay and pavement work.

The agency says travelers can expect a full closure of SR154 to SR192 to Calle Real in Santa Barbara during overnight hours — 9p.m. to 5a.m. — through this Thursday. Then, the same closures will repeat next week, Monday May 1st through Thursday May 4th.

These projects were already delayed once by cold weather, and CalTrans says weather conditions could delay them again.

CalTrans District 5 updates highway conditions on the Central Coast on their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

