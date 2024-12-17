KCBX DJs share their favorite albums of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, KCBX DJs look back at the albums that grabbed their attention this year and share their favorites.

Marisa Waddell — KCBX Program Director and host of The Road Home

(Thursdays, 6:30 - 8:00 PM)

Trail of Flowers by Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell is captivating — as is her musical output. This album is no exception. The variety in her latest release is astounding. The number of genres represented include country, bluegrass, jazz, folk, old-timey and more. The songs feel like they could have been plucked from any number of decades — from a saloon in the wild west to a beatnik coffee house to yesterday at a modern performing arts center. Her songs range from tender to goofy and from quiet to raucous. And her voice can whisper or wallop — sometimes both in a single song.

Passage du Desir by Johnny Blue Skies

I’m really enjoying Sturgill Simpson’s alter ego. Johnny Blue Skies is a weary Southern poet with a broken heart, yearning for something — maybe escape and maybe connection. He takes us to a tropical island on his scooter in the yacht country tune “Scooter Blues,” serves us mint tea under the moonlight in the mellow southern blues rocker “Mint Tea,” and takes us to space in the gut-wrenching “Jupiter’s Faerie,” with its soaring strings. This is my favorite Sturgill album yet.

The Only Moment by Maya de Vitry

Maya de Vitry’s warm, rich voice drips like honey from this album. Think young Joni Mitchell, but with a deeper pitch and slightly reedier timbre. The Only Moment is an alternative folk-rock record with rich instrumentation that includes a broad range of acoustic and electric keyboard and guitar sounds. The arrangements run from full to spare. Some of her songs drive forward and some lay way back. Maya wrote the beautiful opening track, Nothing Else Matters, with her good friend Phoebe Hunt, who appears as a guest on this album.

Rhumba Country by Pokey LaFarge

Pokey LaFarge is just plain fun. Even when he’s serious he’s fun. And Rhumba Country is especially fun because it’s full of chock full of songs about love (not the brokenhearted kind). This is an uplifting album that will leave you smiling. Pokey’s music makes us feel like we’re being transported back in time, but with one foot in the now. He’s clearly inspired by 50’s rock ‘n’ roll, soul and country — but there are plenty of Latin rhythms in this release, too.

The Past is Still Alive by Hurray For The Riff Raff

Alynda Segarra (they/them) is, essentially, Hurray for the Riff Raff. They return to more acoustic sounds on this album (2022’s Life on Earth was a more electronic exploration). But there are still fuzzy guitar sounds in this Americana release. Segarra has roots in punk, and you can hear that in songs like Hawkmoon and Vetiver, but some songs feature simple, strummy guitar and bass with spare drums. This album explores the beauty, darkness, light and horror of Segarra’s (and our) inner America, clearly inspired by their exploration of physical America as a young person hopping trains across the country.

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

My tastes as a person are vast. I like everything from heavy metal and opera to bluegrass and soul. I think my diverse tastes started because my parents exposed me to so many genres. I remember going to Greek dances and powwows as a little kid. They took me to see Ray Charles, Carmen McRae and so many others when I was growing up. And I was raised listening to public radio, so that helped expand my mind a lot, too! For instance, I remember hearing David Byrne interviewed on All Things Considered when I was in the sixth grade. Talking Heads had just released their first album, and I was blown away. They're still one of my favorite bands.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

I first became a music host at KCBX in 1985 when I was a Cuesta College student. I hosted "Going Baroque" every Friday afternoon for two years before I went off to San Diego State. I came back because the Central Coast is where my heart belongs. KCBX is like a second home to me. It keeps me connected to the community that I love.

Marisa's bonus favorite: The Other Side of Town by local duo Two Paper Squares.

Brad Kyle — midday host, operations assistant, and host of Across the Tracks (Thursdays 8:00 - 10:00 PM)

Moon and Stars by The Mavericks

This album contains everything that draws me to this band: great musicianship and songs that transcend boundaries. The stand-out tracks for me are the title track, Moon and Stars, and A Guitar and A Bottle Of Wine. But all of the songs are great.

Petty Country - A Country Music Celebration Of Tom Petty by Various Artists

This was a no-brainer when it came out. Chris Stapleton, Wynonna, Rhiannon Giddens and a bunch of other fine performers giving Tom Petty the tribute treatment. My favorites: Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives with I Need To Know, Wynonna and Lainey Wilson with Refugee, and a rocking version of You Wreck Me from George Strait.

Last Leaf on the Tree by Willie and Micah Nelson

This is a favorite, if only for Willie's cover of Do You Realize?? by the Flaming Lips. But, as always, there is so much more in this collection that gives Willie the chance to cover some fascinating territory, including a few originals along with covers of songs by Tom Waits, Nina Simone, Keith Richards and others.

Into the Wild (EP) by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

She's such an interesting artist, and this collection continues to show where her strengths are, in terms of song selection and top-notch-chops. Her version of White Rabbit is so good. She's working with Ringo Starr on his new country album. I can't wait to hear that — and what she has coming next.

$10 Cowboy by Charley Crockett

This guy is the real deal. He's been on such a hot streak for the past couple of years. His blend of trad-country and blues really underscores how closely related they are. I could not leave him off this list, and recommend him every time I get a chance to.

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

My music taste started with my parents and my beloved uncle, who exposed me at an early age to everything from Hee Haw and Merle Haggard to doo wop, Ray Charles, The Righteous Brothers, and even the Ventures. I drew in hard rock, heavy metal, as well as some progressive music later on, and each informs my listening to this day.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

As someone who has extensive radio/DJ experience going back to the early '70s, and who has spent a big part of that time in country radio, I was approached to bring that experience to KCBX, which exposed me to artists not part of the "mainstream" regular radio playlists. KCBX has shown me so many artists that I was not aware of, and that has reignited my passion for new music exploration. I have stayed because, like most of us, its a calling, really. No matter what the future holds for me, I will always be proud of being a part of KCBX.

Janelle Younger — host of Broken Spoke Folk Show (Saturdays noon - 3:00 PM), regular substitute on The Morning Cup (weekdays 9:00 AM - noon)

That's the Gods Talking by Slow Spirit

The Past is Still Alive by Hurray for the Riff Raff

Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker

The Other Side of Town by Two Paper Squares

One of These Days by Cris Jacobs

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

Growing up in a musical household with a couple of older sisters, I was exposed to music of all genres. I was also fortunate enough to live in Chicago, home to an amazing progressive radio station, WXRT, which was a huge influence on my listening history. After moving to the Central Coast, I listened to (and later worked at) the late, great K-OTTER, one of the last free-form commercial radio stations in the US.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

I've been passionate about radio since high school, especially stations that feature a wide variety of music programming. KCBX is a rarity in its mix of music and information shows, and our music library is legendary. I can't think of a better way to spend my time than amidst this amazing KCBX community.

David Figueroa — host of Trotamundos (Mondays 10:00 PM - midnight),

and Ritmo y Sabor (Fridays 10:00 PM - midnight)

SOLAR (2023) by Vanessa Moreno

Sometimes an artist just nails everything on an album: the band, the writing, the sound and feeling throughout. Vanessa Moreno has done that on this project.

Likely classed as a Brazilian jazz album, it's just great music.

Okantomi (2023) by Okan

This is a brilliant group of ex-pat Cubans residing in Canada who pay deep homage to their roots music on this album with many modern takes. If you're alive, you can't sit still to the energy and rhythms of this talented group and great album.

Aunque Duela (EP) by Duo Pajarito

There are traditional bolero and Peruvian criollo songs from this young group, but there's a fantastic feeling in how they express and present some well known classics, as well as some of their own work. Rewarding and relaxing to listen to.

Alkemi by Dayme Arocena

Arocena is already recognized in jazz circles as one of the best female Cuban jazz singers, and this project is breakout for several reasons. Some may feel she has moved into a more R&B or pan-Caribbean vein with this effort, but the sounds are still eclectic and impressive.

Colmillo de Leche (2023) by Carin León

Léon may be the current most prolific proponent of the regional style of Mexican music, but at this point that's too limiting for this mega-artist. This album displays his wide vocal talents, as well the broad impact that regional Mexican music is having on music in general.

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

My father's record collection and his love of music — particularly the development of jazz between 1930 and 1960. It's also been tremendously enriching to find great DJs — including some on KCBX — who share their experience and love of great music.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

Why? I guess quite randomly: I was able to serve as a substitute DJ at the station for a period, and then an opportunity arose to host Trotamundos. I love the music, and am thrilled there is an interest in a show like Trotamundos (and Ritmo y Sabor), so it's great that it has worked out.

Rick Matthews — host of Freedom Jazz Dance (Mondays 8:00 - 10:00 PM)

88 Well-Tuned Drums by Omar Sosa

Omar Sosa is a Cuban-born pianist and world music master. The music is from the soundtrack of the award-winning documentary of the same name. It features music from eight Sosa albums, including 3 Grammy® nominees. The breadth and diversity of his music is incredible. From jazz, Afro-Cuban and folkloric traditions to classical, to samples of Langston Hughes — it's all beautiful!

Compassion by Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh, Tyshawn Sorey.

They're a piano trio extraordinaire, performing Iyer's originals and covering a few pieces, including Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed". The playing flows with exuberance and intensity while remaining melodic and expressive.

All Species Parade by Jenny Scheinman

This violinist/composer presents all original compositions, featuring complimentary guests like guitarists Bill Frisell, Nels Cline and Julian Lage. The pieces evoke Scheinman's home territory: California's Coast Redwood country. The playing throughout is brilliant — varied and deep, yet engaging and fun!

Dance, No One's Watching by Ezra Collective

The London-based group continues to put out music that insists jazz can light up the dance floor as well as concert halls. With their fifth release, their music continues to authentically blend the African-British colonial diaspora and dance club grooves. As one who, personally, hopes no one's watching, I can guarantee this music does what KCBX does: moves minds and behinds!

nublues by Joel Ross

This young vibraphone virtuoso delivers a program that feels like the best of the Blue Note sound of the 1960s, adapted for 2024. The music includes progressive post-bop originals alongside covers of Monk and Coltrane. The musicianship throughout is outstanding, especially Ross and alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins (whose new album, "Bluesblood" deserves recognition). This is a new generation carrying the torch of great jazz!

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

Growing up where I did (LA), when I did (1960s), music was exploding throughout the world's cultures. I caught a lot of that blast from the likes of the Beatles, Miles Davis, James Brown, Aretha, Muddy Waters, etc. I may have gone a little overboard with my enthusiasm.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

I won a radio contest, called "Listeners Become Announcers" on KTYD in Santa Barbara. They liked my playlist, and had me in to play it on-air. A few months later, I moved to SLO and KCBX needed on-air volunteers. That was their mistake; I wouldn't leave.

Fred Friedman — host of Jazz Liner Notes (Thursdays 10:00 PM - midnight)

Compassion by Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh, and Tyshawn Sorey

This is my favorite release of the year. They're three really creative musicians all in tune with one another.

All Species Parade by Jenny Scheinman

Three great guitarists play with Scheinman on this album: Bill Frisell, Julian Lage and Nels Cline. This is nature music from my favorite violinist and a great person. Great compositions and great playing.

MoonDial by Pat Metheny

It seems like there is a Pat Metheny album on my list every year. This one is simply divine. It is a solo guitar recording with mostly originals and a few covers.

Pa' tu Cuerpa by Cimafunk

Cimafunk is originally from Cuba, now living in the United States. His blend of funk and Afro-Cuban music is mesmerizing. Give it a try.

Girl Friends by Dion

Every year I need to list a guilty pleasure, and this year it is Dion DiMucci. Dion goes back to the 1950's and has one of the greatest voices in rock 'n' roll. His guest vocalists make this a lot of fun to listen to.

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

Growing up in Los Angeles, I started listening to jazz and R&B music in high school. I haven't stopped. The only difference is my tastes have broadened. I also listen to classical, rock, some country and other genres.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

I first started hosting Jazz Liner Notes in 1980. That means this is my 44th year. I simply enjoy sharing my love of music with others.

Tom di Santo — host of Speak Low (Sundays 9:00 - 11:00 PM)

Speak to Me by Julian Lage

I have been playing Julian Lage on Speak Low continuously since I first heard him on Modern Lore in 2018. He's an amazing jazz guitarist and a child prodigy from Northern California. What's not to like?

Should I Stay or Should I Go? by Nouvelle Vague

I have just about everything Nouvelle Vague has ever produced in my personal vinyl archive. "Nouvelle Vague" means "New Wave" in French. "Bossa Nova" means the same in Brazilian Portuguese. These are French musicians and chanteuses singing English and American New Wave covers with Bossa Nova overtones and French Nouvelle Vague cinema vibes. It's a Triple Entendre!

The Los Angeles League of Musicians by La Lom

I have loved this trio ever since I heard them live at the Fremont Theatre in Downtown San Luis Obispo. They are a dynamic, vibrant and talented set of musicians that everyone should see live at least once in their lives. Preferably more than once!

In Green / We Dream by Parlor Greens

A brilliant jazz/soul/funk trio in the tradition of swinging 60s Hammond B3, guitar and drum music with bass being played by the feet. They share the guitarist Jimmy James with another favorite of mine from Seattle:- The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3).

Avalanches by the A.M.s

Great duet making good use of the US Postal Service to craft exemplary new music between San Luis Obispo and Seattle. The local half of the The A.M.s, Adrian Libertini, plays regularly on the Central Coast; however, it is the collaboration with Mariko Langan (in the Pacific Northwest) that truly makes this piano, guitar and upright bass music come alive.

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

First of all, San Luis Obispo is a great source of music available on vinyl. Within a five minute bike ride from home, I can purchase new and used LP records from five different locations in town. How many big cities can even make that claim today? Secondly, our music director at KCBX, Neal Losey, is always coming up with great new music for our stacks in the studio. He is always dropping CDs and vinyl in my mailbox at the station. He provides an unbelievable wealth of great new music of all kinds.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

I hosted Speak Low on KCPR in San Luis Obispo for six years before KCBX invited me to host the same show at their station. I jumped at the chance immediately. I have stayed because KCBX offers a great array of diverse musical options and great news segments: all day, every day, 24/7/365.

Laura Joines — host of Pickin' Up the Tempo (Tuesdays 8:00 - 10:00 PM)

Passage du Desir by Johnny Blue Skies

This is a standout in his already groundbreaking career. The album is a bold, genre-blending project that marries his signature progressive country style with lush instrumentation and introspective songwriting. Multiple instruments like accordion, pedal steel, and mandolin add layers of depth to the arrangements. Despite being deeply rooted in country, the album isn't afraid to incorporate elements of new wave, folk, and even sea shanty-like influences, making it both accessible and innovative. Something I notice is that I usually like the songs on albums that are less "popular," so make sure you listen to more than just the high number songs on this or any album.

What Happens Now? by Dasha

This marks her full embrace of the country genre, blending her California roots with Nashville influences. The album includes the viral hit Austin (Boots Stop Workin'). Her songwriting is emotionally raw, capturing themes of heartbreak, resilience, and self-discovery, supported by catchy melodies and thoughtful production. The deluxe edition adds five new songs, like Bye Bye Bye, a bold anthem about overcoming toxic relationships. Favorites are Leaving Don’t Mean Goodbye and Way Too Drunk, which are less popular by numbers, but not to be overlooked.

Made by These Moments by The Red Clay Strays

The Red Clay Strays are an Americana/Southern rock band from Mobile, Alabama with a sound that blends Southern rock, gospel, and classic honky-tonk influences. Made By These Moments, was produced by Dave Cobb. The underlying feeling of this album is Americana, plus southern rock with a little Allman Brothers flavor.

Manning Fireworks by MJ Lenderman

Leaning to the indie side of Americana, this is a great album of nine songs. From Asheville, NC, he makes a great, addicting sound.

Liquor Talkin' by Don Louis

This one is kind of a long shot, but I really like the song Buckle Bumpin'. It just makes me wanna dance immediately. Don Louis is an emerging talent blending country, rock, hip-hop, and R&B into a distinct and soulful sound influenced by artists like George Strait, Al Green, and even Eminem. His journey into music began after an NFL dream ended abruptly due to injury.

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

I love any music that is "new" to me! When you hear music you enjoy, especially something new, your brain releases dopamine — a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. Discovering new music that resonates with you enhances this effect, as newness can amplify dopamine release, creating feelings of joy and excitement. Humans are naturally drawn to new experiences, so listening to unfamiliar music engages your curiosity and stimulates your brain, offering a sense of adventure and exploration. Who doesn't love that?

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

I started as a sub for Speak Low, then moved to Citizen Sound with its new indie/rock music, and then to Pickin' Up the Tempo and its Americana sound. What keeps me going is listener comments/support, and feeling like this is a small way I can contribute to the overall happiness of this planet.

Andy Zink — co-host of Global Spin (Sundays 7:00 - 9:00 PM)



Comfort Food by Kiran Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia's albums are always among my favorites. On this record she really sends a message but has a great time doing it. Plus, there's great accompaniment from guitarist Rez Abbasi and keyboardist Louis Simao.

Caracoles by Orquesta Akokan

This is the fourth album by this Cuban band. They put on an incredible show at the Live Oak Music Festival a few years ago, and they continue to put out excellent music every year. Their new vocalist, Kiko Ruiz, fits right in with the band's vibe.

Canciones en Blanco y Negro by Juana Luna

Juana Luna has such a sweet voice and wonderful songs, with great players who know how to bring her music to life!

The Los Angeles League of Musicians by La Lom

I just love the sound of this trio. This album has complex songs, that they play simply and beautifully.

A La Sala by Khruangbin

It's a whole experience from start to finish.

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

I was raised on radio. It was always on when I was growing up. All you had to do was spin the dial to find something to groove to. I started listening to KCBX in the 1980's, and haven't stopped listening since!

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you around?

I started in 2013. I still love sharing great music with the amazing listeners who tune into KCBX — on the Central Coast and all around the world!

Big Daddy Cain, co-host of Evening Blues (Saturdays 6:00 - 9:00 PM)

Hill County Love by Cedric Burnside

West Georgia Blues by Jontavious Willis

Contains my favorite song of the year: Lost Ball.

Golden County: Volume 1 by Justin Golden

Same goes for Golden Country: Volume 2.

Things Done Changed by Jerron Paxton

I guess you can say this is the year I finally fell in love with acoustic blues.

Good Intentions Gone Bad by Chris Cain

I chose this album because of his songwriting, and because he's my brother from a different mother!

What do you think has inspired your music taste, as a host and as a person?

The respect for the people, the culture, and all that has inspired the blues.

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you as a music host for KCBX?

Chris Whitby and Dee-troit Deb are my inspirations.

Pedro Arroyo - Co-Host of Ritmo y Sabor (Fridays 10:00 PM - Midnight)

Mirada by Ivan Cornejo

Gemelo by Angélica Garcia

Los Altos de La Soledad by La Doña

Sonorous Present by Alex E. Chávez

Y'Y by Amaro Freitas

Why did you first become a music host for KCBX, and what has kept you as a music host for KCBX?

So much good music...