Paul Flores Guilty, Ruben Flores not guilty in Kristin Smart murder case

Paul Flores has been found guilty of the first degree murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart who went missing in 1996. His father Ruben Flores has been found not guilty to accessory to murder after the fact.

This marks the end of a three month trial and the conclusion of a 26 year long case.

Since the start of closing statements, the juries in both the Paul and Ruben Flores trials were kept entirely separate meaning they came to their respective verdicts independently of one another.

The jury for Ruben Flores turned in their verdict on Monday which was kept sealed until the jury for Paul Flores turned in their verdict Tuesday afternoon.

Ruben Flores was facing up to three years in county jail or state prison. Paul Flores is facing a prison sentence of 25 years to life.

Sentencing for Paul Flores is scheduled for December 9th.

Kristin Smart went missing as a Cal Poly freshman in 1996 after walking home with Paul Flores from an off-campus party. Her body has never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Throughout the trial the prosecution called more than 50 witnesses to the stand and the defense called four.

KCBX News will have more details on the decisions as we learn more.