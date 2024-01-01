KCBX Website Updates

Homepage

The KCBX Homepage link is still accessible by clicking the logo at the top of the website. We’ve followed the route of many other news organizations (including npr.org) to free up space on our navigation bar and highlight more local content. The “Listen on Demand” button is now red and centered at the top of the page, and will be easier to access on mobile devices!

KCBX News

You may notice a new tab on the navigation bar at the top of the website. We’ve added a brand new KCBX News page with an organized feed of all our Central Coast coverage! This is a great place to find local news that’s exclusive to KCBX. (https://www.kcbx.org/kcbx-news)

On Demand and Programs

The On Demand page has been incorporated into the Programs page. Now, you can open the On Demand tab and head straight to the page of any of our available shows. That’s where you can play the most recent show, scroll through the playlist, and see information about the program, all in one place!

The Programs page is now organized into tabs. Now, each category (On Demand, Shows A-Z, Music, News and Talk, Entertainment, and Podcasts) is available as a tab on one page. This makes it easier for those on a mobile device to navigate through our shows. To access a category on a mobile device, you can tap the plus sign next to any category title to expand the list. (https://www.kcbx.org/kcbx-programs)

Schedules and Playlists

The Schedules and Playlists dropdown menu has been streamlined into one page, with easily accessible tabs. Now, the HD2 schedules and the printable versions are available on the same page as the regular schedules, so you don’t have to jump from link to link.

The tabs work the same as the Programs page. To access them on mobile, tap the plus sign next to the category title to expand the list. (https://www.kcbx.org/kcbx-radio-schedules-and-playlists)

Weekly Programming Update (Coming soon)

Keep an eye on our weekly newsletter! We’ll be refreshing the content we share with you every week to include more local coverage and highlight our community.

About Us and Support KCBX (Coming Soon)

The About Us and Support KCBX sections on the navigation bar will be updated to be more informative and easier to navigate. More information will be available as we roll out these changes.