Nate Chinen remembers Newport Jazz impresario George Wein, who helped create the modern music festival but never lost his appetite for listening in small rooms and connecting at a human scale.
The NEA Jazz Master died Tuesday from pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 79.
The composer's magnetically powerful Fire Shut Up in My Bones lands with a force of authenticity, a too-rare window into Black life in an operatic setting.
Resonant gongs, vibraphone, fluttering trumpet and groaning, synth-like transmissions from Aarset's guitar coalesce over the seven minutes of "Manta Ray."
"To Kill A Wind-Up Bird," off of multi-instrumentalist and composer Patrick Shiroishi's upcoming solo album Hidemi, layers saxophone and woodwinds in a frantic, yet controlled splatter.
A founder of the Newport Folk Festival, the Newport Jazz Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — and perhaps the most important jazz impresario of all time — died Monday.
Schaap was one of the leading jazz scholars in America and the genre's foremost evangelist. He died at 70, after a long battle with cancer.
With help from guitarist Jeff Parker and flutist De'Sean Jones, Chicago-based drummer and producer Makaya McCraven modernizes a song from Jack Wilson's album Easterly Winds.
A longtime touring member of The Rolling Stones, Tim Ries says his favorite nights were the ones without a show — when he and Watts would sneak into town to play the music they loved most.
The versatile and impassioned singer was ready to throw in the towel until she heard a message in a Nina Simone song that told her, "You're going be fine. I understand how you feel. Keep going."