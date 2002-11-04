© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Top News

Control of Congress at Stake as Voters Hit the Polls

By Pam Fessler,
John Ydstie
Published November 4, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

Voters across the country elect a new Congress. All 435 House seats and 34 Senate posts are in play, as well as 36 state governors' races. Florida's much-maligned voting procedure is on display. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and Pam Fessler.

Copyright 2002 NPR

NPR Top News
Pam Fessler
Pam Fessler is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where she covers poverty, philanthropy, and voting issues.
See stories by Pam Fessler
John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
See stories by John Ydstie