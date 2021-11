President Bush criticizes remarks by Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS) that seemed to endorse the nation's segregated past. Lott praised retiring Sen. Strom Thurmond's segregationist campaign for president in 1948. Bush termed the comments "offensive" and "wrong." Hear from NPR's David Welna and David Hampton of the Jackson, Miss. Clarion-Ledger.

