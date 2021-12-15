Photos: Remembering the King of Rancheras life and legacy

The death of singer Vicente Fernandez-- nicknamed " El Chente"-- hit hard for Mexicans around the world, particularly for the older generation. He was known to his many fans as El Rey-- the King-- of Ranchera, a musical style rooted in the values and traditions of rural Mexico.

He was born and died in Guadalajara, Mexico, the epicenter of ranchera music. For more than half a century, the moustachioed mariachi superstar belted out songs like Volver Volver, an anthem to lost love. With his elegant charro suit, a magnificent wide-brimmed sombrero and a pistol on his hip, he was a cultural icon. During his long career, he sold more than 50 million albums, starred in dozens of films, won three Grammys, eight Latin Grammys, and left a musical legacy.

In one of his most popular songs, El Rey, he sang "el dia que yo me muera sé que tendrás que llorar" Translation: "On the day I die I know you will have to cry." This week, those lyrics came to be, as his family, friends and many fans mourned... from the "Los Tres Potrillos" ranch where he was laid to rest in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco state, Mexico, to Hollywood, California, where he has a star on the Walk of Fame.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images View of candles and flowers to honor Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez outside the Rancho los Tres Potrillos in Tlajomulco, Mexico, on December 12, 2021, on the day of his death. - Fernandez, the most important representative of ranchera music in Mexico, died Sunday in Guadalajara at 81, after remaining in the hospital for almost five months due to a domestic accident, his family informed.

/ Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images / Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images Musicians pay tribute to Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez outside the Rancho los Tres Potrillos in Tlajomulco, Mexico, on December 12, 2021, on the day of his death.

/ Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images / Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images A fan of Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez arrives in a car with his portrait outside the Country 2000 hospital where he died, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on December 12, 2021. - Fernandez, the most important representative of ranchera music in Mexico, died Sunday in Guadalajara at 81, after remaining in the hospital for almost five months due to a domestic accident, his family informed.

/ Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images / Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images The body of Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez is carried in a carriage on the Chapala highway towards "Los Tres Potrillos" Ranch in Tlajomulco, Mexico, on December 10, 2021.

/ Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images / Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images The sons of Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, Gerardo (L-Front), Alejandro (R-back), Vicente Jr (R) and his widow Maria del Refugio Abarca (R-Front), mourn next to his coffin during his funeral at "Los Tres Potrillos" ranch in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco state, Mexico, on December 13, 2021.

/ Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images / Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images The coffin of Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez is displayed during his funeral at "Los Tres Potrillos" ranch in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco state, Mexico, on December 13, 2021.

/ Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images / Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images The coffin of Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez is displayed during his funeral at "Los Tres Potrillos" ranch in Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco state, Mexico, on December 13, 2021.