Israel recovers bodies of 6 hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Israel’s military said it has recovered the bodies of six hostages from Gaza, including 23-year-old Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who had become widely known due to his family’s efforts to secure his release, including an appearance at last month’s Democratic National Convention.

Goldberg-Polin’s family released a statement Sunday.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time,” the statement said.

The Israeli military said they had located and recovered the six bodies from “an underground tunnel in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip and returned them to Israeli territory.”

In an statement from the official forum representing hostage families, the remaining five were identified as Carmel Gat, 40; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Alexander Lobanov, 32; Almog Sarusi, 27; and Ori Danino, 25.

President Biden issued a statement late Saturday saying he was “devastated and outraged.”

Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21 to apply pressure to help bring hostages abducted by militants back home. They had met with world leaders, including the pope.

Biden’s statement said Goldberg-Polin’s parents “have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions.”

“It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” Biden’s statement continued.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the six were shot shortly before being rescued.

“According to preliminary information, they were cruelly murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them,” Hagari told reporters Sunday.

Goldberg-Polin, a native of Berkeley, Calif., was abducted at a music festival on Oct. 7 during the Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. About 250 hostages were taken by Hamas and other attackers.

The Israeli government estimates there are over 100 hostages still being held in Gaza, with about one-third of them believed to be dead.

Relatives and supporters of the hostages say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not done enough to make a deal with Hamas to secure their release.

Negotiations have stalled for months. Netanyahu insists military pressure is the best strategy despite public disagreement with his top security officials.

