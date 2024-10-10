Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial date set

The trial of rapper and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will begin on May 5. Combs was arrested last month on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering; he has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Combs appeared before Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan today (October 10). His mother and children reportedly traveled from Florida to attend the hearing. Earlier this week, Combs’ attorneys indicated a preference for an April or May trial.

Combs' attorneys also filed a motion late Wednesday alleging that the government has been leaking information about the investigation to the media, requesting a gag order to prevent future leaks. During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Subramanian said he plans to issue an order pertaining to both the prosecutors and the defendants about what information can be shared regarding the investigation.

Attorney Emily Anne Johnson of the US Attorney’s Office told the judge that over 100 electronic devices have been seized from Combs’ residences and during his arrest. She stated that the government’s investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be brought forth against Combs. The trial coincides with several civil lawsuits dating back to last November, alleging sexual assault and battery.

