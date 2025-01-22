Congress clears GOP-led immigration enforcement bill, with Democrats on board

President Donald Trump is getting his first immigration bill to sign, a measure that would make it easier for federal immigration officials to detain and deport those without legal status who are charged with crimes ranging from minor theft to assault on law enforcement.

The bill, known as the Laken Riley Act, passed 263-156 with the support of 46 Democrats. The vote marked a major shift for many in the party. Democrats broadly rejected the measure at various times last year but the politics of the bill shifted after the election.

The Laken Riley Act underscores a broader focus in Washington on immigration and border security after Trump made the issue a central pillar of his successful presidential campaign.

The measure directs federal immigration enforcement to detain and deport those without legal status charged with minor theft or shoplifting.

The Senate, where the bill passed 64-35 last week, also added an amendment that expands the measure to include crimes causing death or serious bodily injury, or the assault of a law enforcement officer.

Several criminal offenses can already be grounds for deportation. But critics of the measure argue that the proposal skips the current practice of waiting until someone is convicted before considering the removal process.

"It's a snapshot of how much the needle has been moved by the anti-immigrant rhetoric of immigrants committing crimes, even though the statistics don't show that," said Marielena Hincapié, distinguished immigration visiting scholar at Cornell Law School. "Both Democrats and Republicans are reacting to that narrative and to the election results."

The bill is named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed last year by a Venezuelan man in the U.S. without legal status. Her death became a rallying cry for Republicans early last year to criticize the Biden administration's approach to border security. The man, José Ibarra, was later sentenced to life in prison without parole. He had previously been charged with shoplifting in New York; Republicans argue that this law would have enabled his deportation earlier and would have prevented Riley's murder.

However, research shows that immigrants commit fewer crimes than those born in the U.S., Hincapié said, adding that bill also pushes a false connection between crime and migration or legal status.

Political shift

The bipartisan vote in the Senate – with 12 Democrats joining all Republicans – marked a sharp shift from recent immigration debates on Capitol Hill.

Most Democrats waved the bill off as a political messaging effort last year when Republicans first proposed it.

Then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders instead put their energy behind a bipartisan comprehensive border security deal negotiated by a small group of senators last year that couples security and enforcement measures with broader authorization for those without legal status to remain in the U.S.

But Democrats quickly tacked to the right on the issue after Trump's electoral victory and sweep of battleground states, including Pennsylvania. That state's Democratic Sen. John Fetterman co-sponsored the measure in the Senate. Both the Democratic senators of Georgia and Arizona also turned out in support.

Most Democrats opposed the measure when time came to vote.

"This bill will not accomplish its stated goal," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., ranking member of Senate Judiciary Committee, following Senate passage. "I'm genuinely disappointed in the passage of this bill as it stands and deeply concerned about how it will be implemented."

Still, many Democrats signaled that they are open to stricter immigration measures, creating an opportunity for Republicans to capitalize on the support.

The GOP trifecta in Washington, with the party now controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House, means Republican leaders are likely to use the model to move additional border security-related bills.

ICE asks for more funds

The bill is soon to become law, but there are concerns from the federal agency that would be responsible for implementing it. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement is one of the federal law enforcement agencies responsible for deportations.

Earlier this month, ICE sent a memo to lawmakers warning that implementation of the bill was "impossible to execute with existing resources." In the first year, the agency said, it would cost $26 billion to implement across personnel costs, increase of detention resources, transportation and more.

The agency also warned in a December memo that they would need additional ICE officers and predicted facing barriers with local jurisdictions such as state and local enforcement that might not cooperate. It also made clear that there might be a shortage of detention space to house offenders.

"If supplemental funding is not received and ICE remains at its current bed capacity,

the agency would not have the detention capacity to accommodate the immediate arrest and detention of noncitizens convicted or charged with property crimes," the December memo states. "[Enforcement and removal Operations] anticipates that tens of thousands of noncitizens would need to be released by the end of the fiscal year, resulting in the potential release of public safety threats."

Jason Houser, former chief of staff for ICE, said he sees frustration with the prospect of spending billions to enforce this bill, instead of generally increasing resources for the department.

"This bill creates an artificial demand for detention beds while doing nothing to address border surges or enhance safety," Houser told reporters during a press conference last week.

Immigration rights advocates worry that the measure also created blurred lines between different law enforcement agencies and the legal process. The measure would direct ICE to oversee the detention of those charged, arrested or convicted of burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting. And they may even be deported without going through the court system.

"What's dangerous about this bill is that it takes away some of the basic fundamental due process tenets of our legal system," Hincapié said. "The Department of Homeland Security would be able to detain and deport people even if they were arrested for a crime, even if they've never been convicted."

Copyright 2025 NPR