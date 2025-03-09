U.S. Secret Service says it shot a man near the White House after a confrontation

A man who was brandishing a firearm in Washington, D.C., was shot by Secret Service officers near the White House on Sunday morning, the Secret Service said.

The man, who is thought to have been traveling from Indiana, had been flagged to the Secret Service by local police as a potential suicide risk, according to the agency. Officials came across the man's car, and found him nearby with a firearm, when an armed confrontation ensued, the Secret Service said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition is so far unknown. No Secret Service personnel are thought to have been harmed.

President Donald Trump was at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, at the time of the shooting, which occurred just one block away from the White House.

The full statement by the Secret Service is below:

"On Sunday March 9th, an adult male was shot by U.S. Secret Service personnel following an armed confrontation with law enforcement in Washington DC.

Earlier on Saturday, local police shared information about a suicidal individual who may be traveling to Washington DC from Indiana. Around midnight, members of the Secret Service encountered the individual's parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, NW. They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby.

As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.

The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division's Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia."

