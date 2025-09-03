FAQ: Why were 76 Guatemalan children pulled off deportation flights in the middle of the night?

Dozens of Guatemalan migrant children in the U.S. are now in a state of limbo after a federal district court judge temporarily blocked their deportation. Immigration authorities in Texas had placed 76 minors onto three planes around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, when the judge issued the restraining order.

Attorneys with the National Immigration Law Center had filed an emergency request to stop the planes from taking off. The lawyers argued that returning the children to Guatemala would put them at grave risk of abuse or persecution, and that their hasty removal was a violation of their due process rights in the U.S. The case, which was originally handled by a Biden-appointed judge, who was on-call over the weekend, has now been reassigned to a Trump-appointed judge.

What do we know about these children?

Much is undisclosed or disputed about the minors and their circumstances. Court papers filed by attorneys for the minors identify 10 of them, but only by their initials. Lawyers say they range from 10 to 17 years old, and that some were abandoned, neglected or abused in Guatemala, and could be at risk if sent back, possibly facing even "persecution or torture."

One of the minors, according to the class action complaint, is a 10-year-old girl whose mother is deceased, who was abused and neglected by caregivers. Another is a 16-year-old girl with a 10-month-old daughter who has been fighting her removal. Nearly all of the 10 identified minors, their lawyers allege, have expressed fear of returning to Guatemala.

Attorneys also say the children were given no notice of their impending removal and were traumatized by being awakened in the middle of the night with just hours to pack their things before they were brought to the planes.

"In the dead of night on a holiday weekend, the Trump administration ripped vulnerable frightened children from their beds and attempted to return them to danger in Guatemala," said Efrén Olivares, a lead attorney at the National Immigration Law Center.

The judge said her order applied to all Guatemalan minors being held by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which could be as many as 700 children.

Why are they being deported?

The U.S. government says the Guatemalan families of the unaccompanied young migrants sought their return. The Guatemalan government has backed that up , saying it had proposed a repatriation plan to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in June. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said to reporters on Monday that he wanted to prevent vulnerable children from being sent to ICE detention centers. Arévalo said that his officials have "toured detention centers for Guatemalans" and were very concerned for the young migrants.

Trump administration officials have denounced the judge's order stopping the deportations.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on X that the move blocks "flights to *reunify* Guatemalan children with their families. Now these children have to go to shelters. This is disgusting and immoral."

Lawyers for the minors dismiss that as a "false narrative."

"If these are benign repatriations," says Olivares, waking kids up in the middle of the night with no notice, "is not how that would have happened."

What is the legal case against the deportations?

Immigration defense lawyers say the move was a blatant violation of the minors' rights. They say immigration and federal laws entitle the minors to a full opportunity to challenge their removals, and the Trump administration is "flouting their legal obligations."

"This is not the government doing international family reunification. It's not repatriation," said Gladis Molina, executive director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights -- one of several advocates who briefed congressional staffers about the case on Tuesday.

"This is the government trying to put on a veil of legal authority to something that is completely violating international and domestic law," said Molina "It's the turning back of people that are seeking protection under international and domestic asylum law."

What does the judge's ruling mean?

U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan's early morning emergency order imposed a 14-day freeze on the deportations

Sooknanan ordered the government to "cease any ongoing efforts to transfer, remove or otherwise facilitate the transport" of the minors, noting, "I do not want there to be any ambiguity about what I am ordering."

In a similar incident in March, a judge attempted to stop the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to a prison in El Salvador. Despite the judge's order, government officials did not turn the planes around mid-flight.

What happens now?

The case now shifts from Judge Sooknanan, who was covering emergency hearings over the holiday weekend, to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly . Kelly will hear more arguments from lawyers for both sides, beginning with a motion for a preliminary injunction that could extend the current temporary order blocking the minors' deportations from two weeks to the full duration of the case.

The next court hearing is set for Sept. 10.

Olivares says he and other attorneys will use "every legal tool … to force the administration to respect the law and not send a child into danger."

"The Constitution and federal laws provide robust protection to unaccompanied minors specifically because of the unique risks they face," he said.

Department of Homeland Security officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.



