Trump to hold a press conference on operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

This is a developing story.

President Trump said Saturday there were some U.S. injuries sustained during the operation to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, but no fatalities.

"This is something that gee, I don't know, is amazing and to have a few injuries but no death on our side was really amazing," Trump said, speaking on Fox and Friends ahead of a planned 11 a.m. EST address from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were being taken by ship to New York where they will stand trial.

He added that the U.S. had been prepared with a second wave of troops, but that was not needed.

Trump said that he watched the "extremely complex" operation unfold "like I was watching a television show."

Trump defended the operation, saying, "You know what, we did a great job with stopping drugs from coming into this country, and nobody's been able to do it until we came along. But they should say, 'great job.' They could say, 'Oh, gee, maybe it's not constitutional.' You know, the same old stuff that we've been hearing for years and years and years."

Asked about the fate of Venezuela's oil reserves, Trump said the U.S. is "going to be very strongly involved in it."

He was asked about China's concerns about control of the oil and responded that he has a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"There's not going to be a problem, and they're going to get oil. We're going to allow people to have oil, but we can't take a chance after having done this incredible thing last night of letting somebody else take over, where we have to do it again," he said.

Trump did not outline clear next steps for regime change, but noted Venezuela does have a sitting vice president and sent a warning to anyone who might continue supporting Maduro.

"Well, if they stay loyal, the future is really bad, and really bad for them. If they convert, there's a conversion factor. I would say most of them have converted. He's had very little loyalty," he said.



