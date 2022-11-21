FIFA World Cup: The U.S. scores against Wales in a crucial opening match

Updated November 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM ET

The U.S. men's national team has scored first in its first FIFA World Cup game since 2018, in a crucial opening match against Wales.

After dominating time of possession for much of the early going, U.S. winger Christian Pulisic fed a breakaway ball to Tim Weah in the 36th minute for the game's first goal, as the U.S.-friendly crowd roared. The score remains 1-0.

The U.S. also narrowly missed a goal in a chaotic early sequence where a near Wales own-goal turned into a chance for forward Josh Sargent, whose header went just wide of the goal.

The Group B match kicked off at 2 p.m. Eastern time at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. has returned to the tournament with a fresh look: All but one of the 26 players on the roster have never played in a World Cup game before today, and the team is one of the youngest squads in the entire event.

The U.S. is turning to its young stars who have honed their skills playing in high-level European leagues – including Pulisic, the 24-year-old phenom winger with Chelsea, and team captain Tyler Adams, the 23-year-old midfielder for Leeds United.

Monday's opponent Wales has been out of the World Cup for even longer – this year is its first appearance since 1958. But the team's performance in recent years, under the leadership of captain Gareth Bale, has impressed many. At #19, it is ranked just three spots behind the U.S.

It is the first meeting of Wales and the U.S. in a World Cup match. Both teams see today as a critical match to win in their difficult road out of the competitive Group B. No other group has a higher average FIFA ranking than Group B at 15, led by England, a favorite to win the entire tournament.

Today's game was already important for both teams – since 1998, 84% of teams who win their opening match are able to move on from the group stage.

But with England looking dominant in a 6-2 win over Iran, it appears to be a near-lock to leave the group – leaving Wales, the U.S. and Iran all jockeying for the second spot.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.