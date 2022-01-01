Alexa Kushner is the Weekend Host/Board Operator at KCBX, and you can also hear her occasionally substituting as local host during Morning Edition, middays and All Things Considered. She graduated in journalism from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where she worked for Cal Poly’s radio station, KCPR, anchoring and producing content for the news shows. She also served as an editor/writer for the online magazine: HerCampus. Her time with KCBX began in the winter of 2021 as a news intern, and she is very excited to be back sharing stories with listeners on the Central Coast.