Benjamin PurperNews Director
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
He attended the University of Redlands, where he studied International Relations with minors in Instrumental Performance and Latin American Studies, and studied abroad in Mexico and Argentina.
Benjamin's journalism career started in college, when his university’s newspaper was abruptly shut down and defunded. He and the newspaper staff raised money and started a new, independent online newspaper, of which he became Editor-in-Chief for two years. After college, he completed an internship with NPR in their Culver City office.
Besides public radio, Benjamin enjoys music (he plays bass), writing and travelling, and is looking forward to working on the Central Coast.
It could rain this weekend in the Central Coast region, but local and state officials are urging water conservation anyway due to the drought emergency in California.
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to allow 31 new oil wells in Arroyo Grande over the next three years.
The Alisal Fire is now 93% contained and is still at 17,254 acres, according to the last update from Santa Barbara County Fire.
The Alisal Fire now stands at 17,254 acres and 80% containment, according to the last update from Santa Barbara County Fire.
Highway 101 has reopened in the Alisal Fire area. The fire is now 41% contained.
The Alisal Fire has grown to more than 16,800 acres. Highway 101 has reopened as of Thursday evening.
The Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County has grown to 14,500 acres as parts of Highway 101 remain closed.
The Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County is prompting evacuations and highway closures.
San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce launches a program to help businesses and employees achieve work-life balance.
Local governments also redistrict every 10 years, though under less scrutiny than states. In Santa Barbara County, Calif., an independent commission is taking its first crack at mapmaking.