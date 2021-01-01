Katelyn Schiavone Geitner

Katelyn is the operations director and concessions coordinator for Live Oak Music Festival. She first got involved with Live Oak and KCBX when she volunteered to assist the concessions team with coordinating vendors for Live Oak, both pre-fest and on site during the event. Katelyn moved to the Central Coast in 2018 and joined the Live Oak family as a way to get involved in the community and combine her passions for live music, event coordination, public radio, and journalism.

When she's not in the midst of assisting with all aspects of planning Live Oak, Katelyn works closely with the programming director to write blurbs that inform audiences about upcoming programming, including special broadcasts. She also compiles details of upcoming events for on-air Community Calendar announcements to notify listeners of local happenings. Additionally, Katelyn provides copy editing support for KCBX and Live Oak correspondence, collaborates on other studio duties as needed, and represents KCBX at various events in the community throughout the year.

Katelyn holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from the University of Georgia. She has backgrounds in event planning and execution, client contract management, marketing, promotion, and service, which all integrate flawlessly within her role for Live Oak and KCBX.

