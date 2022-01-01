Melissa Melton developed an early interest in radio while growing up in Hollister, California, as a frequent listener of her local radio stations. As a teenager, she became an ardent alternative music fan, especially fascinated with the post-punk, new wave, and no wave genres. She finally got to live out her longtime dream of being a radio disc jockey when she joined KCPR while studying at Cal Poly, garnering a reputation for her sunny personality and the eclectic mixes of music she played each week. After her years at KCPR, she feels incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing her favorite music with the Central Coast as a DJ on KCBX.

As the host of Citizen Sound since July 2022, Melissa strives to share exciting new indie and alternative releases with listeners while maintaining the legacy of old-school college radio through reintroducing older, more obscure tracks to new audiences. Aside from her love of discovering new music, Melissa enjoys staying active through activities including hiking and jogging, as well as spending time around animals — especially her poodles. She is also passionate about the field of statistics, and is currently pursuing her MS in business analytics at Cal Poly.

