Penelope Pitstop co-hosts Citizen Sound with Steve Jenkins every other Sunday night/Monday morning from 11pm-1am. She's an engineering student at Cal Poly with a long history in radio. A boundless curiosity for all things weird and different drove her to pursue the college radio station in her hometown when she was just a sophomore in high school and she never turned back. This experience didn't complete her search for the esoteric, but rather fanned the flames. She very quickly became an avid consumer of anything and everything sonic and is always on the hunt for something to satisfy her hunger for new tunes. When she came to college, she refused to let that go and joined KCPR as a DJ and an audio visual manager. This led to her interest in setting up live shows, as well as booking bands in SLO, plunging her deep into the SLO music scene.

Her favorite genre is without a doubt punk, but she enjoys everything ranging from jazz to experimental. As a co-host for Citizen sound, she hopes to introduce more new alternative music to the station as well as rediscover some forgotten tracks both for her benefit and yours!

You can reach her at penny@kcbx.org

