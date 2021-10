Ron Eminhizer has a longtime love of jazz, and expresses that love on the air at KCBX through his Wednesday night program, The Cutting Edge, which you can hear weekly from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Ron is a longtime member of the production crew at the KCBX Live Oak Music Festival, and has been the technical director at Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center for many years.