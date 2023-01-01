Starting on a campus station in 1969, Stu discovered his love of radio and was soon hired by a local AM Top 40 rock and roll station as a weekend DJ; talking fast and

loud!

After college graduation and a stint in the service, he began his business career in Portland OR, where he owned and operated a manufacturing business serving the design/construct industry for over 35 years.

As retirement neared, he and his wife Monica and their lovable Golden Retriever knew they wanted to escape the gray skies of Oregon and settled in the Central Coast

in 2011. Naturally curious and wanting to learn more about our area and community, a chance meeting with KCBX’s Carol Tangeman opened the door to again sit behind a microphone, ask questions and hopefully share relevant information.