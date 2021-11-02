The Reluctant Therapist: Thriving in spite of mental illness

History provides examples of artists, writers, and visionaries (such as Dr. Martin Luther King) who have pursued their full potential despite addiction, depression, eating disorders and other serious conditions. In this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, host Elizabeth Barrett is joined by psychiatrist Meg Chisolm. The two about Chisolm's work helping patients to manage their illnesses and flourish in their lives. After decades of clinical work and teaching at Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine, Dr. Chisolm has written a guidebook for patients and their family members called From Survive to Thrive: Living Your Best Life with Mental Illness.

