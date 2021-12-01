Tapping into the power of emotional intelligence for our daily lives

After 20 years in the tech industry, Todd Armstrong left it all behind and changed his life's course to focus and empower himself and others through emotional intelligence. Armstrong — an advocate, activist, drummer, spin instructor, vegetarian cook, reader, dog lover, and father of three — is host Elizabeth Barrett's guest in this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist. The two talk about discovering our purpose, energizing our lives and using that fuel to inspire others towards self-actualization by connecting them to emotional intelligence and purposeful activism.