A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Tapping into the power of emotional intelligence for our daily lives

Published November 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM PST

After 20 years in the tech industry, Todd Armstrong left it all behind and changed his life's course to focus and empower himself and others through emotional intelligence. Armstrong — an advocate, activist, drummer, spin instructor, vegetarian cook, reader, dog lover, and father of three — is host Elizabeth Barrett's guest in this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist. The two talk about discovering our purpose, energizing our lives and using that fuel to inspire others towards self-actualization by connecting them to emotional intelligence and purposeful activism.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
