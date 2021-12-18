Taking your creativity and using it to help balance your mental health

Creativity, as great as it is, unfortunately gets discouraged as we grow older in the name of productivity. But what if we got to focus on the creative to get us experiencing the awe of being alive? This week, host Elizabeth Barrett is joined by Leslie St. John, a faculty member in the English department at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist. The two talk about taking creativity, exploring it and utilizing it for our collective well-beings.