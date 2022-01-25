© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reluctant-Therapist.jpg
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist-Is Monogamy Still Realistic?

Published January 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM PST

At a time when society is shifting it's beliefs of what it means to be in relationship- and with the state of the institution of marriage ever in flux - many people are searching for new and creative ways to create long term stable and committed relationships that still support their individual needs and desires. Tune in Tuesday at 2 pm (pst) for A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Dr Tammy Nelson, Psychotherapist, Certified Sex Therapist and author of Open Monogamy - a guide to co-creating your ideal relationship agreement.

A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
See stories by Elizabeth Barrett