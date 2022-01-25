A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist-Is Monogamy Still Realistic?

At a time when society is shifting it's beliefs of what it means to be in relationship- and with the state of the institution of marriage ever in flux - many people are searching for new and creative ways to create long term stable and committed relationships that still support their individual needs and desires. Tune in Tuesday at 2 pm (pst) for A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Dr Tammy Nelson, Psychotherapist, Certified Sex Therapist and author of Open Monogamy - a guide to co-creating your ideal relationship agreement.