Who Determines How We Grieve?

Published March 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT

The American Psychiatric Association recently added Prolonged Grief Disorder to the Diagnostic Statistical Manual-limiting the amount of time considered normal for grieving the loss of a loved one. What does this mean for the mental health and well-being of those struggling with the grief beyond the recommended 12 months? Hear a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Psychiatrist Dr. Michael McGee about the challenges to providing adequate care and support to those who are suffering.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
