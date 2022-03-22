Who Determines How We Grieve?

The American Psychiatric Association recently added Prolonged Grief Disorder to the Diagnostic Statistical Manual-limiting the amount of time considered normal for grieving the loss of a loved one. What does this mean for the mental health and well-being of those struggling with the grief beyond the recommended 12 months? Hear a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Psychiatrist Dr. Michael McGee about the challenges to providing adequate care and support to those who are suffering.

