A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Get A (Summer) Job

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM PDT

According to a Georgetown University study - summer employment is good for students of all ages. Summer work helps to boost confidence, teach money management, improves social skills and builds resumes. Of the best jobs, Camp Counselor, Swim Instructor and Lifeguard were in the top 5. So why are young people steering away from these important experiences? Tune in for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist and guests about the benefits of a summer at camp for kids, counselors and parents.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
