Get A (Summer) Job

According to a Georgetown University study - summer employment is good for students of all ages. Summer work helps to boost confidence, teach money management, improves social skills and builds resumes. Of the best jobs, Camp Counselor, Swim Instructor and Lifeguard were in the top 5. So why are young people steering away from these important experiences? Tune in for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist and guests about the benefits of a summer at camp for kids, counselors and parents.