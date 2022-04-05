© 2022 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Guest Kevin Harris, managing artistic director of the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater

Published April 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT

Theater often offers a respite from the trials of daily living - an opportunity to get lost in an imaginary world, to feel light, uplifted and entertained. Theater can also allow us into some of our most feared and sacred places - by opening up conversations about some of the more painful parts of the human experience - a chance for catharsis, illumination and empathy. Tune in Tuesday at 2 pm (pst) for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and Kevin Harris, managing artistic director and actor with the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater about all of the possible journey's live productions can share. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
