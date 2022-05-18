Social Media is not your Friend

© 2022 KCBX
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

Published May 18, 2022 at 5:22 AM PDT

The potential for connections are limitless - and yet we just keep expanding loneliness. Social media is not really about being social - it's a platform for selling products and creating more consumers, under the guise of building community. And yet - we can't seem to tear ourselves away. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and guests, about their struggles with being involved in social media and their successful retreats from the virtual world. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.

Elizabeth Barrett
Elizabeth Barrett is a wife, mother, licensed marriage-family therapist, educator, eavesdropper, emotion worker, and mental health consultant. She uses all of these skills to address the subjects that we all struggle with in this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
