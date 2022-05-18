Social Media is not your Friend

The potential for connections are limitless - and yet we just keep expanding loneliness. Social media is not really about being social - it's a platform for selling products and creating more consumers, under the guise of building community. And yet - we can't seem to tear ourselves away. Tune in Tuesday at 2 for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and guests, about their struggles with being involved in social media and their successful retreats from the virtual world. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged.